HIGH POINT — A High Point University student is being held on $2 million bail after he was found with two firearms on campus.
Paul Arnold Steber, 19, faces two felony counts of possessing a weapon on educational property.
In a message to students and employees Tuesday night, HPU said students told university staff members that another student had two firearms. HPU security officers seized the weapons and turned over the student to High Point police.
The university said in its email Tuesday night that "there is no immediate threat" to campus. HPU reported no injuries or other related issues.
WGHP (Fox, Channel 8) reported Wednesday that High Point police records said that Steber allegedly had plotted to "shoot up the school" and had a "plan and timeline to kill people."
Steber remains in the Guilford County jail.
State law generally bans people from carrying guns and other weapons on college and university campuses but makes some exceptions for college employees who live on campus and concealed handgun permit holders who leave a handgun in a closed container inside a locked vehicle.
