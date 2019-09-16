A Winston-Salem man was arrested Monday for his alleged role in the shooting of two people in the 5300 block of Nita Drive, authorities said.
Johari Thomas McNair, 26, of Glenn Avenue was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging firearms into an occupied dwelling and two counts of assault with a deadly in the presence of a minor, Winston-Salem police said.
The incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. when McNair knocked on the door of an apartment on Nita Drive in the city's northeastern section, police said. McNair then argued with two people inside the apartment, who eventually closed the door.
McNair was outside the apartment when several shots were fired into the door, hitting Trinity Eaton, 26, and Marcus Bonaparte, 26, police said.
Officers went to the scene after they received a report of a shooting, police said. Officers then found Eaton and Bonaparte suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said.
Eaton and Bonaparte were in stable condition Monday afternoon at a local hospital, where they were taken for treatment, police said.
McNair, who ran from the scene, was later arrested, police said.
McNair is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.
Anyone with information about regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
