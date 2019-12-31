City of Gold

Surveillance cameras at the City of Gold Sweepstakes on Linn Station Road captured this image of a man police say is responsible for a robbery there Tuesday morning.

An armed robber made away with cash from the City of Gold Sweepstakes on Linn Station Road early Tuesday morning, Winston-Salem police reported.

Officers were called to the business around 2:30 a.m. They say no shots were fired, though the robber showed a handgun and demanded money from workers inside the building.

He took an undisclosed amount of money, investigators said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding the crime contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or on the “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” Facebook page.

