An armed man robbed the Valero/Waughtown Market at 67 Waughtown Street on Monday, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The incident happened at 3:17 p.m. when a man entered the business brandishing a gun, Winston-Salem police said. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the scene, police said.
He was last seen running behind the market on Alder Street. Detectives are investigating the robbery.
The suspect is described as an 18-to-25-year-old, standing 6 feet tall and weighing between 175 and 200 pounds, police said. He was wearing a white T-shirt with a picture of lion, gray sweatpants and white Nike tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about this robbery can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.