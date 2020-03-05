Blue and red emergency lights police lights

Updated 9:44 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Three Guilford County schools are under shelter in place orders after a report of shots fired this morning near Dudley High School, authorities said.

Dudley, Bluford Elementary and Academy at Lincoln are sheltering in place, said Janson Silvers, spokesman for Guilford County Schools.

The incident was reported at 8:54 a.m. in the 1100 block of Willow Road, said Ron Glenn, spokesman for the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers are at the scene and no further information was immediately available. 

Updated 9:20 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Officers are investigating a report of shots fired this morning near Dudley High School.

The incident was reported at 8:54 a.m. in the 1100 block of Willow Road, said Ron Glenn, spokesman for the Greensboro Police Department.

No further information was available. 

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments