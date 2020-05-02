Guilford County Sheriff

Guilford County sheriff's car in Greensboro, N.C., on Nov. 27, 2018.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

GREENSBORO — One person was killed and a second injured in a shooting Friday night at a Guilford County mobile home park, the sheriff's office said.

Coreyon Southerland, 27, was found shot when deputies responded about 6:50 p.m. Friday to a report of a gun fired on Cascade Road in Woodlake Mobile Home Park in Greensboro, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said Saturday in a news release.

Southerland was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

A second person, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.

Officials did not release a motive in the shootings or say if there are any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fleming at 336-641-5840 or to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000

