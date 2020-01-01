GREENSBORO — The new year started on a deadly note, with a murder-suicide in High Point and an aggravated assault in Greensboro that left three people dead — two of them children.
Police identified the victims in the triple slaying as 61-year-old Jerry Griffin, 10-year-old Mkenzie Denise McKinney, and 2-year-old Serenity Taliem Rose.
Brittany Christina McKinney, 28, of Greensboro is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths, police said in a news release. Police did not release her address.
Officers responded about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a welfare check in the 3600 block of Sweet Birch Drive in southeast Greensboro. When they got there, "officers observed an aggravated assault," police said in a news release, but did not provide further details.
Police have not said how the three died or what, if any, connection they have to the woman charged in their deaths. They also did not release an exact address, but White Pages lists a Jerry Griffin at 3627 Sweet Birch Drive.
In the High Point killing, police said they are investigating the deaths of a couple from an apparent murder-suicide.
Officers responded to the 600 block of South Scientific Street at 2:41 Wednesday for a reported suicide and found Hong Van Ma, 49, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said in a news release.
At Ma's residence at 4020 Banbridge Drive, officers found his wife, 40-year-old Jenny Thao Ta, dead from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the release. Police believe that Ma killed his wife before killing himself.
There was no reported history of domestic violence between the couple, according to police.
In Greensboro, the triple slaying on the first day of the year follows a record-tying year for homicides. The city saw 44 killings in 2019, which tied the record set in 2017 for homicides in a single year.
High Point investigated 16 killings last year and the Guilford County Sheriff's Office investigated four, bringing the county's total to 64.
Anyone with information on the New Year's Day killings in Greensboro is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be shared through the P3tips app or website.
