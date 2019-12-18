generic police lightbar day

GREENSBORO — A fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon tied Greensboro's all-time record high number of homicides. 

In 2017, 44 people died in violent crimes, marking the highest number of homicides Greensboro saw in a single year. 

But a shooting Wednesday on South Holden Street brought 2019's killings to that same number. 

At 12:49 p.m. Wednesday, Greensboro police officers responded to the intersection of South Holden Road at Swan Street in reference to a gunshot wound call, a police news release said. 

There they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound who later died, according to police. 

Authorities have not released the victim's name pending the notification to his family. 

Officers said they believe the suspect is driving a white sedan with tinted windows. 

The investigation has closed South Holden Road between Patterson and West Florida streets. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

