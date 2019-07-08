GREENSBORO — Two children witnessed a Greensboro woman get shot twice in the head during a road-rage incident in Greensboro, a recently released autopsy report states.
On March 3, Carolyn Rose Tiger, 26, was involved in a minor traffic accident, police said, when the other driver pulled out a semi-automatic rifle and shot her.
The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the report in late June that detailed Tiger's injuries and death.
The report said that Tiger sustained two gunshot wounds to the top of her head. One bullet penetrated her head while the other exited her head and was caught in her hair.
Both bullets were recovered during the autopsy.
Police said Tiger and the driver of a light blue, newer model Hyundai collided around 4:35 p.m. at the intersection of South Elm-Eugene Street and Meadowview Drive.
Officers said both vehicles continued north on South Elm-Eugene Street to Patton Avenue where the Hyundai's driver tried to block Tiger. The driver then got out of his car and grabbed a rifle from his trunk before firing on Tiger's car as she tried to drive north.
Police responded after receiving a shots-fired call. Officers said they found Tiger's vehicle crashed into a fence near Concord Street.
The children sustained minor injuries in the wreck.
Tiger was transported to Moses Cone Hospital where she died.
Witnesses told officers they last saw the Hyundai driving east on Patton Avenue. Police said the vehicle appeared to be missing factory hubcap covers on both front tires.
Police have not arrested anyone in Tiger's death.
This shooting marked the city's eighth homicide in 2019. Police have responded to 14 others since then.