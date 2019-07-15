Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
Law enforcement start their door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
GREENSBORO — Do you know anything about a 14-year-old boy being fatally shot at a nearby park?
Dozens of Greensboro officers and partnering agencies fanned out through Hampton Homes on Tuesday morning asking similar questions to that.
On July 1, police found Kingmenmireseti Smith lying in the grass and shot multiple times.
He died in the park. And now police want answers.
On Tuesday morning, investigators went door to door through the 288-unit community asking questions.
Smith's death marked Greensboro's 22 homicide this year and the second of someone under 18 years old.
"Any act such as this homicide that occurred is something we don't want to occur," said Deputy Chief James Hinson. "Our goal is to reduce the overall violence in our city.
"We also have to put things in place so we can hopefully bring closure to this and bringing closure to this may prevent other violent acts from occurring."
Officers offered little information about Smith's death prior to Tuesday morning.
Before police went into the housing complex, Detective Mike Matthews, who is leading the investigation, offered a little more to the officers who had gathered.
"Initial information we got was that Mr. Smith was around the area of Sussman and Florida streets," Matthews said. "Two vehicles pulled up ... there was a short conversation and shots were fired out of the vehicle."
Matthews said police know little about the vehicles. One was a red newer-model vehicle and the other was a dark-colored older-model vehicle, he said.
Matthews asked the investigators who met at Jones Elementary School on Tuesday morning to break into teams, talk with neighbors and pass out flyers with additional information.
The flyer included Matthews' cell phone number, and he told police to radio him if anyone had information to share.
This is the second canvass police have done for a Greensboro homicide since June.
Hinson said canvassing neighborhoods has proven effective and he hopes Tuesday's efforts would lead to an arrest.
"This is a time for them to be a little more intimate with us in a private setting and it's proven to be very successful," Hinson said. "We're hoping that this will be successful today so we can gather information and additional leads that will bring closure to this incident."
1 of 15
Law enforcement conduct a door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Law enforcement conduct a door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Law enforcement conduct a door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Law enforcement start their door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Law enforcement gather in the parking lot at Jones Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 for a briefing before going on a door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes. They seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Greensboro Police Department Deputy Chief James E. Hinson Jr. in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Detectives with the Greensboro Police Department went door-to-door seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Captain Leslie Holder knocks on a door during a canvass of the Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Law enforcement conduct a door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Greensboro Police Department Deputy Chief James E. Hinson Jr. in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Detectives with the Greensboro Police Department went door-to-door seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Law enforcement conduct a door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Lead investigator Mike Matthews talks with law enforcement gathered for a briefing in the parking lot at Jones Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., before going on a door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Lead investigator Mike Matthews talks with law enforcement gathered for a briefing in the parking lot at Jones Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Law enforcement conducted a door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith.
Lead investigator Mike Matthews talks with law enforcement gathered for a briefing in the parking lot at Jones Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., before going on a door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Law enforcement conduct a door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Greensboro Police Lieutenant Frances Banks knocks on a door during a canvass of the Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Photos: Greensboro canvass Hampton Homes to gather information about teen's killing
1 of 15
Law enforcement conduct a door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Law enforcement conduct a door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Law enforcement conduct a door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Law enforcement start their door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Law enforcement gather in the parking lot at Jones Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 for a briefing before going on a door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes. They seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Greensboro Police Department Deputy Chief James E. Hinson Jr. in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Detectives with the Greensboro Police Department went door-to-door seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Captain Leslie Holder knocks on a door during a canvass of the Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Law enforcement conduct a door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Greensboro Police Department Deputy Chief James E. Hinson Jr. in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Detectives with the Greensboro Police Department went door-to-door seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Law enforcement conduct a door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Lead investigator Mike Matthews talks with law enforcement gathered for a briefing in the parking lot at Jones Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., before going on a door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Lead investigator Mike Matthews talks with law enforcement gathered for a briefing in the parking lot at Jones Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Law enforcement conducted a door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Lead investigator Mike Matthews talks with law enforcement gathered for a briefing in the parking lot at Jones Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., before going on a door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Law enforcement conduct a door-to-door canvass of the Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Greensboro Police Lieutenant Frances Banks knocks on a door during a canvass of the Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Investigators are seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman streets. Smith was found near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and died later.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Contact Danielle Battaglia at 336-373-4476 and follow @dbattagliaNR on Twitter.