GREENSBORO — A suspect in an attempted armed robbery who was stopped by customer has died from his injuries, police said.
Police said in a news release that Malik Harris, 18, was trying to rob NC Tobacco at 1000 Summit Ave. Saturday morning when a customer intervened. Harris was injured and taken to a local hospital where he later died. Police did not release anymore information about Harris.
Police said earlier that officers responded at 11:05 a.m. to a shooting at the store and found one person injured at the scene who was taken by Guilford County EMS to an area hospital.
The case remains under investigation, police said.
GREENSBORO — Police said one person was injured today in a shooting at a Summit Avenue store.
Officers responded at 11:05 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the NC Tobacco Shop at 1000 Summit Ave., police said in a news release. One person who was found at the scene was taken by Guilford County EMS to an area hospital. No further details about the victim were released.
Detectives are still investigating what happened, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
