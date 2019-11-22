GREENSBORO — Police named the man injured in an officer-involved shooting and have charged him with attempted first-degree murder after firing at officers Wednesday afternoon.
Julius Moncre Williams, 38, of Charlotte, remains hospitalized and could face additional charges, police said in a news release Friday.
Williams' record has 10 criminal convictions that include assault on an officer or state employee and resisting an officer.
The officer-involved shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday while the Greensboro Police Department Traffic Safety Unit conducted a speed enforcement operation on Business 85 northbound at Holden Road.
Police said they tried to stop a gray Toyota pickup truck operating in "a careless and reckless manner" and at a high-rate of speed.
When Williams refused to stop, police said, he lost control of his vehicle and struck at least one other vehicle before running off the roadway.
Officers said when police approached the vehicle Williams began shooting their direction.
An officer returned fire and struck the suspect at least once.
Williams was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.
He remains hospitalized and under guard.
The officers involved were placed on administrative duty, as is office protocol after this type of incident.
