GREENSBORO - One person was wounded in a shooting early today and was in stable condition when taken by paramedics to a local hospital, a Greensboro Police Department news release stated.

Officers went to the 1300 block of Marion Street just before 3 a.m. after someone reported hearing shots fired, the release stated. The suspect was described as wearing dark-colored clothing.

Police are investigating and ask that anyone with information call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

