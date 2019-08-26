GREENSBORO — A Greensboro police officer resigned last week ahead of charges that he solicited a prostitute.
On Thursday, police charged 37-year-old Jesse Michael Hillis with soliciting or procuring a prostitute at Sam's Mart at 2906 S. Elm-Eugene St.
Police spokesman Ron Glenn said Hillis resigned from his position as a police officer Aug. 19, three days before charges were filed.
Glenn would not comment about Hillis' resignation citing personnel laws.
Hillis' charges are listed on the Police Department's Police to Citizen's website, but Glenn said an incident report was not immediately available.
Also charged is Sarah Marie Parada who faces an engaging in prostitution charge at the same address. Police filed her charge on Friday, a day after the charges was taken out against Hillis.
Hillis joined the Police Department on Jan. 16, 2006. He last worked in the patrol division.