GREENSBORO — A Greensboro police officer resigned from the force last month after being charged with driving while impaired.
Brenton Wright Douglas of 2519 White Fence Way in High Point was charged in connection with an Aug. 23 accident, according to police records.
He resigned on Aug. 28, said police spokesman Ron Glenn.
According to a police report, Douglas tried to turn into the Battleground North Apartments at 4048 Battleground Ave. through an exit gate. He ended up running off the road and crashing into a curb and a white pole, the report shows. Officers said the exit gate hit the driver's side of Douglas' vehicle.
Douglas then tried to follow another vehicle through the gate, which closed on his vehicle, police noted in the report.
According to the report, Douglas reported the incident about an hour after it happened.
