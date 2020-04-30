Generic Greensboro Police (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — Police said today they are investigating as a homicide the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday.

Officers responded at 2:50 p.m. to the 500 block of Lama Street and found 61-year-old Michael Louis Goins of Greensboro dead, police said in a news release.

Based on information provided by the medical examiner, the death is now being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Police did not say how Goins died. They do not have suspect information at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips app or website.

