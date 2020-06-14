GREENSBORO — Authorites are investigating a shooting that injured a person on Saturday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Officers responded to a shooting at 7:20 p.m. Saturday on the 1100 Block of Decatur St. Upon arrival they located witnesses who told them that a shooting had occurred and evidence at the scene confirmed those accounts, according to the release.
Shortly afterward, a person arrived in a private vehicle at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Their injuries were not life-threatening, according to the release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
