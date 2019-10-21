GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 800 block of Pasadena Street late Sunday night.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to that area for an aggravated assault. They found a man later identified as 36-year-old Antonio Wilson suffering from a gunshot wound, a police news release stated. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Suspect information is unknown at this time.

This marks the 36th killing in Greensboro this year. That is only one less than all of 2018.

