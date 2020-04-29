GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a person at an apartment complex on Covey Lane, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.
Officers were called to the scene at 11:22 a.m. today and are working to confirm the male victim's identity, Glenn said. Police are investigating it as a homicide.
No one else was injured and police have no suspects at this time, Glenn said.
He did not have an exact address for the shooting.
WGHP-Channel 8 reported the shooting occurred at Legacy on Elm Apartment Homes.
