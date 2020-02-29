Generic Greensboro Police (copy)

GREENSBORO — Police said one person was injured today in a shooting at a Summit Avenue store.

Officers responded at 11:05 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the NC Tobacco Shop at 1000 Summit Ave., police said in a news release. One person who was found at the scene was taken by Guilford County EMS to an area hospital. No further details about the victim were released.

Detectives are still investigating what happened, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

