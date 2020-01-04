GREENSBORO — Police say a man robbed the PNC Bank on Green Valley Road shortly before noon on Saturday.
Witnesses told officers the man quietly approached a teller at the PNC Bank at 615 Green Valley Road and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of money, police said in a news release. He was last seen leaving the area on foot, heading south, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can be shared via the P3tips app or website.
