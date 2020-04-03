GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after two people were found dead this afternoon on Lowdermilk Street.
Officers responded about 1 p.m. to the 400 block of Lowdermilk Street and found two bodies, police said in a news release.
No further details about the two people, or how they died, were released.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Division are still at the site investigating what happened, police said.
