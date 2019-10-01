Updated at 10:53 a.m.
GREENSBORO — Police have identified the victim in Monday night's shooting on East Market Street as 36-year-old Lebar Hipolito Lopez of Greensboro.
Officers responded at 7:50 p.m. to reports of gunfire at 801 E. Market St. Upon arrival, they confirmed a shooting had occurred.
A short time later, Lopez was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital where he died.
Police are investigating Lopez's death as a homicide.
This is the 32nd killing in the city this year.
