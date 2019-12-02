GREENSBORO — Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Friday on Immanuel Road.

Mack Kelly Porter, 30, of Baltimore, was found around 2:10 p.m. on Friday inside a vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Immanuel Road, police said in a news release.

Investigators said it appears the man was shot while sitting inside the vehicle and that a vehicle fled the area.

Porter's death marks the 39th killing in the city this year.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or to use the mobile P3tips app or website.

