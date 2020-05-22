Updated: 8:42 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man who escaped custody this morning while being transferred to the Alamance County jail has been caught and arrested, officials said.
Greensboro police have taken 33-year-old Joshua Lee Stewart into custody, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said about 8:15 p.m. in an email.
Stewart escaped custody about 9:40 a.m. Friday while being transferred in a van to the Alamance jail. He said he was sick and needed to vomit, the sheriff's office said. When the van stopped, Stewart fled and found an unattended vehicle with keys still in the ignition. An Alamance County detention officer was injured after trying to stop Stewart from fleeing in the vehicle, authorities said.
Stewart faces charges of escape, assault with a deadly weapon, and larceny of a motor vehicle, all felonies.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greensboro-Guilford Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.
