A Greensboro man on trial for murder is heard in a videotaped interview with Winston-Salem police denying that he fatally shot a Winston-Salem man in the parking lot of an apartment complex nearly two years ago.
In fact, William Anthony Brown told Winston-Salem police that he wasn’t even in the city when the fatal shooting happened; he said he was at home in Greensboro with his girlfriend at the time.
“It wasn’t me, man,” he said in the 2017 videotaped interview with police. Prosecutors played the interview to a jury on Friday afternoon in Forsyth Superior Court.
Brown, 30, of the 1900 block of Sheldon Road in Greensboro, was on trial this week for first-degree murder in the March 10, 2017, death of 25-year-old Jahmil Ismail Al-Amin at Bethabara Pointe Circle, an apartment complex.
Kayuana Talley, Al-Amin’s girlfriend, testified this week that she was sitting on the couch of an apartment overlooking the parking lot when she saw Brown, a man she knew only as Skeme, pull out a gun and fire seven to eight times at Al-Amin from a car the suspect was driving.
She said that the car, which she described as either a Chevy Malibu or a Honda Accord, drove by the apartment slowly, then turned around and came back, stopping at her car.
Al-Amin was shot at least seven times with bullets going through his heart, liver, colon and lungs, Dr. Anna Greene McDonald, a Forsyth County medical examiner, testified Thursday.
Brown told two Winston-Salem detectives that he did not kill Al-Amin.
He told the detectives he had no reason to kill the man since the two former friends had not talked to each other in months.
Brown kept insisting that he was in Greensboro, even after detectives told him that witnesses placed him at the scene and that cellphone records also put him in Winston-Salem at the time of the shooting.
This is the second time that Brown has been on trial for the killing of Al-Amin.
In November 2018, Judge Brad Long of Forsyth Superior Court declared a mistrial after determining that the jury was hopelessly deadlocked at 9 to 3. The jury had deliberated for eight hours over three days and could not come to an unanimous decision.
In the previous trial, Brown took the stand and admitted that he lied to police when he said he was not in Winston-Salem at the time of the shooting. Brown said he was in a different section of Winston-Salem when Al-Amin was shot and that he learned about the shooting while he was driving back to Greensboro that night.
He said he lied because he was afraid of being implicated in Al-Amin’s death when he knew he didn’t commit the crime. He also admitted to driving a light-gray Chevy Malibu to a house on Germanton Road.
Detectives pointed out to Brown during the interview that cellphone records show that he made a phone call to his girlfriend while he was in Winston-Salem.
Prosecutors have argued that cellphone records show that Brown’s cell phone was pinging off cell towers near the apartment complex at the time of the shooting. Michael Sutton, a special agent with the FBI’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team, testified about the cell phone records on Thursday.
Jason Crump, Brown’s attorney, has not said whether Brown will take the stand in this trial.
Crump has raised questions about Talley’s credibility, pointing out that she told a 911 dispatcher that she didn’t know who killed Al-Amin. He also argued that she was inconsistent in telling police whether she knew why Al-Amin and Brown had a falling-out and whether she was certain that Al-Amin was a member of a gang.
Brown is also facing other charges connected to the fatal shooting, including discharging a firearm in an occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is also charged with one count of solicitation of first-degree murder and one count of attempted solicitation of first-degree murder. Indictments allege that he tried to hire someone to kill Talley to prevent her from testifying and that all of this happened while he was awaiting trial in the Forsyth County Jail.
The trial will continue next week. If convicted of first-degree murder, Brown will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
