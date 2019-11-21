GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man has been arrested in the killing of another man in October.
At 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, officers found 57-year-old Alan Ray Brown, according to a police news release. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 56-year-old Steve Barnett, also of Greensboro.
Barnett was found unconscious in the early hours of Oct. 26 in a front yard of 517 W. Terrell St. EMS took him to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Brown is in the Guilford County jail without bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.