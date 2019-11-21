Alan Ray Brown

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man has been arrested in the killing of another man in October.

At 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, officers found 57-year-old Alan Ray Brown, according to a police news release. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 56-year-old Steve Barnett, also of Greensboro.

Barnett was found unconscious in the early hours of Oct. 26 in a front yard of 517 W. Terrell St. EMS took him to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Brown is in the Guilford County jail without bail.

