GREENSBORO — Police have charged a Greensboro man with murder in a shooting Friday that left a 23-year-old Sedalia man dead.
Officers who responded about 9:40 p.m. Friday to 2819 Spring Garden St., Apt. C., found Aldrek Jabreel Strong inside, police said in a news release. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said information led them to suspect 21-year-old Rayvon Daleyon Wall in the shooting. He was found in an adjacent apartment building and taken into custody a short time after the shooting, police said. He is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail on a charge of first-degree murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or to submit a tip through the P3tips app or website.
