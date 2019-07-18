GREENSBORO — Police are asking for additional victims of an alleged child-sex predator who was arrested Thursday to come forward.
Charles Keith Jones, 65, of 4708 Ridgefall Road, is charged with indecent liberties with a child involving an 11-year-old girl, according to a police news release.
Around 4:30 p.m. on May 19, police received a report of a sexual assault against the child.
After interviewing the parties involved in the investigation, police Family Victims Unit detectives obtained a warrant for arrest on Jones and arrested him at his residence.
According to police, information obtained during the investigation indicated that there may have been a possible previous victim.
If you have any additional information in regards to this case, or know of any other victims, please contact the Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 336-373-2255.