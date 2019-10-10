LEXINGTON — A 22-year-old Greensboro man was charged with possessing stolen firearms after Davidson County sheriff's deputies responded to a breaking and entering in progress in Forsyth County.
Deputies were assisting Forsyth County sheriff's deputies on the Sunday call when they arrested Shyquan Lorenzo Chavis of 4 Carpenter Court, Greensboro, according to a Davidson County Sheriff's Office news release. The breaking and entering was taking place at 4762 Nokomis Drive, and Chavis was found in the 1400 block of Curry Road.
When deputies tried to make contact with Chavis, he dropped a bookbag containing the two handguns, the release stated. One handgun was reported stolen out of Hickory and the other from Rockingham.
Chavis ran into a nearby wooded area but was apprehended a short time later.
He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm. He was placed in the Davidson County Jail with bail set at $25,000. His next court appearance in Davidson County District Court is Nov. 5.
