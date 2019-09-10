Frederick Alexander Hess

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man has been arrested in a stabbing Monday night.

Frederick Alexander Hess, 21, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is being held at the Guilford County Jail with bail set at $30,000, according to a police news release.

The victim was found around 9:18 p.m. on Monday at Center City Park at 200 N. Elm St. Through investigation it was learned the victim and the suspect knew each other and planned to meet at the location where the stabbing took place. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

Earlier police said there were two suspects but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

