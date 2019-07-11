ASHEBORO — A 19-year-old Greensboro man has been charged after police said he made fraudulent check deposits.
A business owner in Randolph County contacted the Randolph County Sheriff's Office about a former employee who had worked for several months before quitting without notice, the sheriff's office said.
When the victim checked his monthly bank statement, he found three separate payroll checks written to that former employee, Landen Deonte Leftwich, that had been altered by changing the payable amounts to a greater number than the checks were originally written for.
Leftwich, of 309 Charles Ave., Greensboro, was arrested and taken into custody Thursday by the sheriff's deputies. He was charged with three counts of obtaining property by false pretense. His bail was set at $2,000, and his first court appearance was set for Friday.