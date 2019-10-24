GREENSBORO — A five-month child pornography investigation ended Wednesday morning in the arrest of a Greensboro firefighter.
Joshua Taylor Hall, 30, of McLeansville, is facing 10 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, arrest warrants show.
Search warrants show police found a collection of child pornography on an iCloud account and a computer where he worked at Station 41. Some of the videos were accessed through the city's internet, search warrants said.
Arrest warrants graphically described videos of underage girls, sometimes suspected of being as young as 8, performing sexual acts. Warrants also described a video involving a boy between the ages of 3-7 and an adult woman separately performing sexual acts.
The pornography was collected between June 2017 and November 2018, according to court records.
Greensboro spokesman Jake Keys said Hall began working with the city on Jan. 1, 2015, but resigned with a final salary of $45,162 on Oct. 11, less than two weeks before the charges were filed.
Trey Davis, assistant city manager over public safety, said Hall was given the chance to resign.
"We want to reassure the public that when we first hire our employees we do assess them through background checks and assess any potential issues," Davis said. "Unfortunately, you can't foretell the choices that people will make."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.