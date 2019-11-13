Ziller

BURLINGTON — A Graham man has been charged in the stabbing death of his grandmother.

At 2:32 p.m. on Monday, Burlington police and fire departments along with Alamance County EMS responded to the 1100 block of Kelso Lane in regards to a death investigation, according to a police news release.

Officers found Cynthia Ziller, 71, deceased in her home. As the investigation continued, it was determined that the cause was homicide by stabbing.

Later that day, as a result of the investigation, police arrested Ziller's grandson, 25-year-old Nathan Jeremiah Ziller, and charged him with first-degree murder. 

Ziller is currently in the Alamance County Jail without bail.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for text a –tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

