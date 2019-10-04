GRAHAM — A Graham man wanted in a September assault on a woman was arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle chase through Alamance and Guilford counties.
Alamance County Central Communications received a call about 11 p.m. Thursday that a man wanted by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office was at a residence on Bass Mountain Road. The caller identified the subject as 32-year-old William Calice "Dudley" Cooper of 7111 Raymon Road, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Police alleged in an arrest warrant that Cooper bit a woman on the ear during a Sept. 21 domestic dispute.
A deputy went to the Bass Mountain Road home, but Cooper had fled before the deputy arrived, the sheriff's office said. A sheriff's detective traveling nearby on Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road then saw Cooper driving west at a high rate of speed, the sheriff's office said.
The detective tried to get Cooper to stop, but he kept driving west, the sheriff's office said. The pursuit continued into Guilford County onto Alamance Church Road then south onto N.C. 62 toward Julian.
As the vehicle neared the post office in Julian, a Guilford County sheriff's deputy set out stop sticks, which led Cooper to slam on his brakes and turn into a driveway, the sheriff's office said. He drove across the yard to the edge of a wooded area then got out of the car and fled into the woods, deputies said.
The sheriff's office used a K-9 officer to track Cooper, who was arrested.
Cooper was charged with three counts of felony probation violation and one count each of assault on a female, habitual misdemeanor assault and felony flee to elude.
He was placed in the Alamance County Jail with bail set at $25,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.