Someone painted graffiti Thursday on the sign in front of East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, an action that is possibly related to the rivalry among local high-school football fans, authorities said Friday.
The vandalism took place a day before the East Forsyth Eagles played the Glenn Bobcats in a football game Friday night at Stanley Stadium at Glenn High School.
Graffiti on a sign in front of the school said, "F*** East 4." Pictures circulating on social media showed graffiti on activity buses, as well, but police would not say where those buses were parked.
East Forsyth is located 2500 W. Mountain Street.
A Kernersville police officer, who works as a school-resource officer at East Forsyth, discovered the graffitti at 7:41 a.m. Thursday, said Sgt. James Kenny of the Kernersville Police Department.
Police are investigating the incident, Denny said. Investigators don't have any leads or suspects.
"It is what it is," Denny said. "This happens every year — the rivalry and the malicious injury to property. These rivalries. These students. It's part of their rivalry week.
"We've got to continue to investigate who the culprit was who did this to our school, East Forsyth High School," Denny said.
Employees at East Forsyth have removed the graffiti, said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
"A lot of times when we have games like this, it tends to happen," Campbell said. "So, it's not unusual."
Last week, someone painted graffiti on buildings at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons. That incident occurred before the Oct. 11 football game between the Eagles and West Forsyth Titans.
That graffiti has been removed as well, Campbell said.
James Barrett of Winston-Salem said that some parents are concerned for their safety at tonight's game at Glenn High School.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office will provide additional deputies to ensure public safety at Stanley Stadium, said Campbell and Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office. The stadium can seat 4,500 people.
The sheriff's office is taking this measure "out of an abundance of caution" given the current atmosphere, Howell said.
"We don't anticipate anything happening."
Barrett said in an email that some parents realize that vandalism happens every year at the local high schools and that they know there will be additional officers at the East-Glenn game.
"Statements like that tell me the schools are aware they have a problem," Barrett said, "but the problem is not being addressed directly but just patched over during the game season."
