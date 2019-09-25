HIGH POINT — A couple in High Point told police that the man had been stabbed while walking over to his girlfriend's residence.
But police said that's not what happened.
Around midnight on Wednesday, officers were called to a stabbing at 519-B W. Ward Ave., a police news release stated.
The female caller told dispatchers that when her friend arrived at her home he was “gushing blood” from a stabbing that happened while he was walking over to her home. During the call, the 23-year-old male victim advised he had been attacked by four Hispanic males and stabbed in the process resulting in him running to his girlfriend's home.
When officers arrived they found the victim bleeding from a wound to his chest. He again said that he had been stabbed by a Hispanic male and that he paid that person for a ride to his girlfriend's house. Upon arrival at the residence, he said the Hispanic male stabbed him.
However, after further investigation, police were not buying that story.
The investigation revealed that Shakita Myeissa Polk, 26, of the residence, was the girlfriend of the victim. She told police that the victim came to her residence intoxicated and attempted to initiate intimate contact which she declined over concerns of infidelity.
A short time later, the victim entered the bedroom where Polk was and the stabbing occurred. Both Polk and her boyfriend agreed upon a story to present to 911 dispatch prior to a call being placed.
Polk was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present.
She was placed in Guilford County jail without bail due to the domestic nature of the incident. Her next court date is Wednesday.
