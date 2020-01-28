A girl was shot in her arm Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Thurmond Street, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. when officers found the girl with an apparent gunshot wound to her arm, Winston-Salem police said. The injury didn't appear to be life-threatening, police said.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators didn't identify the victim or give her age except to say she is a juvenile.

She was walking with friends in the area of Thurmond Street near 20th Street when they heard several shots, police said. The girl then realized that she had been shot, and she ran to the area of Grant Avenue where the police were called.

The girl couldn't provide information to the officers about the person who fired the shots, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

