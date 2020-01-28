A girl was shot in her arm Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Thurmond Street, authorities said.
The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. when officers found the girl with an apparent gunshot wound to her arm, Winston-Salem police said. The injury didn't appear to be life-threatening, police said.
The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators didn't identify the victim or give her age except to say she is a juvenile.
She was walking with friends in the area of Thurmond Street near 20th Street when they heard several shots, police said. The girl then realized that she had been shot, and she ran to the area of Grant Avenue where the police were called.
The girl couldn't provide information to the officers about the person who fired the shots, police said.
Anyone with information about this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.