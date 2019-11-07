GREENSBORO — A Gibsonville man has been charged with driving while impaired after police said he struck a pedestrian who died later.
At 6:58 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a motor vehicle wreck involving a pedestrian in the 3800 block of Burlington Road, according to a police news release.
Kenneth Hodge was driving his 2008 Hyundai Elantra east on Burlington Road from Penry Road, when he hit the pedestrian that was on the outside through lane of Burlington Road.
The pedestrian died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash. The identification of the pedestrian is being held, pending next of kin notification.
The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.