One woman went to the hospital Friday night after someone shot into her home while she and three children were inside, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Authorities went to the residence at 2008 Harrison Ave. about 10:53 p.m.after getting reports of a shooting there, police said. Officers found 27-year-old Latrice Miller with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.
First-responders took Miller to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
Someone from outside the home shot into the home, injuring Miller, police said. There were three children inside at the time of the shooting, but they weren’t injured, police said.
Investigators don’t have a suspect description, police said.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the police department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.