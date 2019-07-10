Winston-Salem police have obtained an arrest warrant charging a fourth teenager with murder in connection with the shooting death Saturday of a 5-year-old boy.
Officers are looking for Santiago Rodriguez-Marcial, 17, of Winston-Salem, police said.
Alberto Rios Navarrete died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after he was struck in his head by a bullet fired in a drive-by shooting at the Cole Village Apartments, police said. Alberto was in the apartment with his parents and his 3-year-old sister when he was shot. No one else was injured.
Rodriguez-Marcial is described as about 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 117 pounds, police said. He has tattoos on both of his forearms and on his left shoulder.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or their local law enforcement authorities.
Oscar Mendez-Rodriguez, 17, of Pleasant Street, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy have already been arrested and charged with murder in Alberto's death. Police found the suspects' car at an apartment in the 3800 block of Old Vineyard Road. The 14-year-old was arrested there, police said. A .38 caliber pistol and a silver Nissan Sentra were seized.
Mendez-Rodriguez was arrested at his Pleasant Street home, police said. The 15-year-old boy was arrested at his home.
Rodriguez-Marcial had a run-in with the law in April.
Rodriguez-Marcial was arrested April 10 and charged with misdemeanor consuming an alcoholic beverage being younger than 21 and misdemeanor resisting a public officer, court records show.
Officer Travis Montgomery accused Rodriguez-Marcial of underage drinking, pulling away from Montgomery and refusing to place his hands behind his back when Montgomery was arresting him, according to an arrest warrant.
Rodriguez-Marcial agreed on May 31 to enter a deferred prosecution agreement, a court record shows. He admitted guilt to both charges, and Rodriguez-Marcial agreed not to commit any new crimes for six months.
Rodriguez-Marcial also agreed to complete 50 hours of community service and to complete an online course on alcohol prevention and intervention, another court record shows. Rodriguez-Marcial was required to complete the agreement's conditions by Dec. 2.
If he failed to comply with the conditions, Rodriguez-Marcial would be prosecuted for both charges.
Authorities are still asking that anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Winston-Salem police or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.