Winston-Salem police have now charged a total of four people in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Jumil Robertson.
Wednesday morning, police announced that officers had charged 20-year-old Kelly Roman-Marin, of the 200 block of Brannigan Village, with murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and possession of stolen property. Another man, Francisco Javier Dominguez-Bautista, 18, had been arrested Tuesday on the same charges. Roman-Marin is also facing a charge of possession of stolen property. Police arrested Roman-Marin early Tuesday morning on the discharging firearm and possession of stolen property charges but didn’t charge him with murder until Wednesday.
Just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem police sent out an updated news release announcing the arrests of two additional people in connection with Robertson’s death. Jose Noyola Toledo and Manuel Mejia Jimenez, both 17, have both been charged with murder. Toledo is also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Jimenez has been charged with discharging a firearm from within an enclosure.
Police say one or more of the men shot into a home at 2200 S. Broad St. around 10 p.m. on Oct. 17, and, approximately 30 minutes later, shot Robertson on the 1700 block of Argonne Boulevard. Jimenez is specifically accused of discharging a weapon in connection with the shooting of Robertson. All of the other men who face discharging a firearm charges are accused of shooting into the house on South Broad Street, according to the news release.
Investigators said they used ballistic evidence to link the shooting on South Broad and Robertson’s killing, determining that both shootings involved the same firearm, Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn said. Police have not determined any connection between Robertson and the people who live at the home on South Broad Street.
One other person, Alan Yair Benito-Oliva, 16, was charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling in connection with the South Broad Street shooting.
Roman-Marin and Dominguez-Bautista are being held without bond at the jail. Bond had yet to be determined for Toledo, Jimenez and Benito-Oliva.
Roman-Marin and Dominguez-Bautista are scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Nov. 7.
Authorities ask anyone with information about Robertson’s death or the shooting on South Broad Street to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers can also be reached on its Facebook page, “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.”
Great and expeditious work by the WSPD in preventing these lawless criminals from committing additional heinous crimes and making our streets a little safer.
