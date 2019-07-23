After a two-day hearing that ended Tuesday, the question now before a Forsyth County judge is whether a Winston-Salem man’s attorneys did such a poor job of representing him that it forced the man to plead guilty to two murders because he falsely believed he would get a shorter sentence.
Franklin Bowden Jr., 30, is in prison serving a minimum of 36 years and 10 months to a maximum of 47 years and four months after he being convicted of shooting two people to death in 2004 when he was 15 — Gerado Santiago-Arias and Michael Monte Jordan.
Santiago-Aries was shot five times and was found in woods in Happy Hill Gardens in March 2004. Two weeks later, Jordan was shot in the neck on East 10th Street.
Bowden apologized to both families during his sentencing hearing in 2006.
Don D. Carter, his current attorney, has filed an amended motion for appropriate relief alleging that Bowden’s trial attorneys, Jerry Jordan and Lisa Costner, failed to thoroughly investigate Bowden’s case to mount a possible self-defense claim and met with him only a few hours over a two-year period. Carter also alleges that Jordan was verbally abusive to Bowden.
Both lawyers have denied the allegations that they provided what is legally known as ineffective assistance of counsel. Jordan, however, testified in a previous hearing on the motion that he should have spent more time with Bowden and that he cussed at Bowden.
Carter and Forsyth County Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Friel made oral arguments in front of Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court on Tuesday morning.
Hall said it will likely take him about two weeks before he issues a written ruling.
Carter argued that Jordan and Costner failed to do the basics in defending Bowden. For example, he said they didn’t bother to obtain his school records, which would have shown that Bowden had a severely low GPA of 0.67, he said. Bowden also couldn’t read or write.
Carter also argued that Bowden’s attorneys filed a notice of alibi in a case that cried out for a self-defense claim.
When Carter called Costner to testify Monday, she said she could hardly recall any details about the case but remembered receiving information about a possible alibi from a phone message. She said she wouldn’t have pursued a self-defense claim unless it came from her client.
Carter said that shouldn’t have mattered because all the witness statements that prosecutors had turned over to the defense provided enough evidence to pursue self-defense. None of the information that prosecutors turned over mentioned any possibility of an alibi defense, he said.
But beyond that, Carter said Tuesday, Bowden had told Hall on Monday when he was called to testify that he had always pushed for a trial. Why, Carter asked, did Bowden all of a sudden change his mind and agree to a plea deal? Carter added that Bowden didn’t suddenly agree to just any plea deal; he agreed to the same plea deal he had rejected months earlier.
“What changed?” Carter asked.
He said Bowden was clear Monday about what changed — a promise from his attorneys that he would get 13 years to 16 years if he pleaded guilty to the two counts of second-degree murder and other related charges. At the time, Bowden was facing two counts of first-degree murder and could have received two life sentences if convicted at trial.
Carter had alleged in his motion that Jordan and Costner had spent a combined total of about two hours visiting Bowden at the Forsyth County jail, but Friel, the assistant district attorney, said his numbers indicated a combined total of 6½ hours. Carter said if the 6½ figure is accurate, that means the two attorneys spent the majority of that time trying to convince Bowden to take a plea instead of preparing for a trial.
Friel, however, pointed out the plea transcript. Bowden told a judge under oath that he was not being coerced into taking a plea and that he was satisfied with his legal counsel. And it’s likely that a self-defense claim would have failed at trial, he argued.
The plea arrangement is set out in the transcript, which says that sentencing would be up to the judge, Friel said.
To believe that Costner and Jordan intentionally misrepresented the terms of a plea arrangement to Bowden would mean that the two attorneys not only provided ineffective assistance of counsel but also engaged in unethical misconduct that could result in discipline from the N.C. State Bar, Friel argued.
Bowden, Friel said, had the chance to tell the truth about whether he did commit the murders in self-defense but instead invoked his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.
“What they’re asking you for is extraordinary relief,” Friel said. “They’re asking you to set aside two murder convictions that have been settled for about 15 years now.”