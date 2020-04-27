A Forsyth County woman has been charged in a three-vehicle wreck that killed a 63-year-old Winston-Salem woman more than a week ago.
Chelsea Victoria Martin Byrd, 25, of Remington Point in Walkertown, has been charged with felony aggravated death by motor vehicle. She is accused of driving impaired, leading to the death of Pamela Ingram Smith.
The crash happened at 6:55 p.m. on April 18.
According to N.C. Highway Patrol, Byrd was driving north on Old Hollow Road in Walkertown, near where the road intersects with Alaska Road. Smith was traveling south on Old Hollow Road.
Trooper Ned Moultrie said Byrd moved into the southbound lane to pass another car and crashed head-on into Smith’s car. Smith died from her injuries.
Byrd continued to drive and her car ran into a third vehicle, driven by William Arthur Price III, 36. Price had minor injuries. Smith and a passenger were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Mountrie said.
Highway Patrol said Byrd was driving 70 mph in a 45-mph zone.
An arrest warrant said that Byrd had previously been convicted of driving while impaired in 2018. She was also convicted of driving while license revoked less than a year ago, according to the arrest warrant.
Byrd is in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $50,000. She is scheduled to appear on June 4 in Forsyth District Court.
