A Forsyth County judge denied Friday a motion to vacate a Winston-Salem man’s murder conviction based on allegations that his trial attorney failed to adequately represent him.
Jerome Andrew Dickerson, 33, was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2006 in the death of 25-year-old Willie M. Johnson. Winston-Salem police found Johnson’s body lying in the parking lot of St. Paul’s Apostolic Church on East 25th Street on the morning of July 19, 2003. Forsyth County prosecutors said Dickerson shot Johnson to death in a case of mistaken identity.
When he was arrested, Dickerson was 17. He is now serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
In court papers and at a hearing in December 2019, Dickerson’s attorneys argued that Dickerson’s trial attorney, Clark Fischer, did a poor job of representing the teenager. They said Fischer failed to investigate evidence that could have more thoroughly undermined the credibility of the state’s main witness, Tyrone Davis. And they argued that there’s no indication that Fischer interviewed several witnesses that they argued would have cast doubt on Davis’ version of events. The witnesses would have testified that Johnson was already dead at the time Davis said Dickerson shot Johnson.
During the hearing, Jason Hunter, an investigator, testified that based on his evaluation of the crime scene, there’s no way Davis could have seen clearly who shot Johnson. It also made no sense, they argued in court papers and at the hearing, that Dickerson could have mistaken Johnson for another man, Joe Martin, because Dickerson knew Martin. Plus, they said, Martin and Johnson looked nothing alike.
Stephen Walker, a co-defendant, testified at the hearing and said that Dickerson was with him at the time of the shooting and that he never saw Dickerson with a handgun.
Hall concluded that there was no evidence presented at the hearing that indicated that Fischer was ineffective in his representation.
Beth McNeill, one of Dickerson’s attorneys, said she had not seen the ruling. She said she would review it and then make a decision about whether to petition the case to the N.C. Court of Appeals.
Fischer, Hall said in his ruling, was familiar with the crime scene and the surrounding neighborhood and knew about the people who were alleged to have been at the crime scene. Hall also contended in his ruling that Fischer “demonstrated command of the discovery and witness interviews conducted by law enforcement, and effectively cross-examined the State’s witnesses regarding omissions and inconsistencies between their prior interviews and trial testimony.”
Hall also did a thorough job of trying to destroy Davis’ credibility on cross-examination, Hall wrote.
“Upon considering the evidence presented at trial, including the trial exhibits, evidence offered at the Evidentiary Hearing, and the briefs and arguments made by the attorneys, the defendant has failed to prove by the greater weight of the evidence that his trial counsel was ineffective,” Hall said.
Davis was never charged in connection to Johnson’s death. Walker pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after Dickerson’s trial and received a sentence of 13 months to 16 months in prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.