A former teacher at Paisley Magnet School has been indicted on allegations that she stored a gun in her classroom for a student.
Sarah Melissa Wilson, 25, of Lexington was indicted Monday on one count of aiding a minor to possess a firearm on educational property. The indictment alleges that between April 22 and May 7, Wilson, a language arts teacher, kept a .25-caliber handgun that a 14-year-old student brought her.
The indictment moves the case from district court to superior court, where either a trial date is set or a plea deal is reached. That could take months as Forsyth County prosecutors and Wilson’s criminal defense attorney exchange and review the evidence in the case.
Wilson was arrested in May after a school-resource officer at Paisley learned that a video might exist that showed a student having a gun on campus. The officer soon confirmed that the video did exist. Officers later recovered the gun from that student.
Investigators determined that the gun was at Paisley during the week of April 22.
Winston-Salem police said that a different student told Wilson about the gun.
Wilson then “allowed the firearm to be stored in the classroom” and the student was allowed to get the gun back at the end of the school day, according to Winston-Salem police.
Authorities pursued charges against the two students. At the same time as this incident, school officials and police investigated a student having a gun at Northwest Middle School, as well as threats on social media made toward Reynolds High School.
Wilson had worked as a language arts teacher at Paisley since August 2017. She was suspended with pay in May. Brent Campbell, a spokesmen for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said Monday that Wilson was fired on June 7.
After her arrest, Wilson was released with a written promise to appear. Her next court date in Forsyth Superior Court is Dec. 12.
