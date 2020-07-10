The sentencing hearing for Jamill Jones, a former Wake Forest University assistant men’s basketball coach, has been rescheduled a second time amid the coronavirus pandemic in New York City.
Jones, 37, is now scheduled to be sentenced July 23 in Queens Criminal Court.
Jones was convicted in February of misdemeanor assault after he was accused of punching a New York City tourist who later died.
Following a jury trial, Jones was found guilty of assault in the third degree, the Queens County court officials said. A judge in Queens Criminal Court initially scheduled Jones’ sentencing hearing for March 18.
The hearing was then rescheduled to June 16 amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Jones faces up to a year in jail.
According to trial testimony, Jones was driving with a companion shortly after 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2018, toward their hotel in Long Island City.
The victim, Sandor Szabo, 35, earlier that day had attended a family wedding. Szabo, who was also staying in a nearby hotel, appeared to have possibly shattered the rear window of the SUV that Jones was driving.
Szabo then walked away from the SUV and Jones followed him, punched him once in the face and walked back to his vehicle and left the area, court officials said.
Szabo was taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries included a cut to his chin, a skull fracture and other traumatic brain injuries. Two days later, on Aug. 7, 2018, Szabo died as a result of those injuries, the Queens County District Attorney’s office said.
Szabo had worked as a vice president of sales for What If Media Group of Fort Lee, N.J., since March 2017. He also worked as a consultant for Robert Kent Associates in the Raleigh-Durham area at the same time.
Jones was placed on administrative leave by WFU after the incident in New York. He resigned from his job in April 2019.
Jones had been at Wake Forest since 2017. He also coached at Central Florida, Virginia Commonwealth and Florida Gulf Coast.
