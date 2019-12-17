Carly Smith

 Guilford County Sheriff's Office

GREENSBORO  A former Northern Guilford Middle School teacher faces charges Tuesday after reports of an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to deputies. 

Carly Smith, 41, of 101 Old Stage Coach Trail in Greensboro, faces charges of statutory rape, statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a student by a teacher and indecent liberties with a child, a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office stated. 

Smith was hired Jan. 11, 2016, and resigned effective June 24, 2019, according to Guilford County Schools.

The sheriff's office released no details about the allegations against Smith. 

Smith's bail is set at $30,000. 

