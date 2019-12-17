GREENSBORO — A former Northern Guilford Middle School teacher faces charges Tuesday after reports of an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to deputies.
Carly Smith, 41, of 101 Old Stage Coach Trail in Greensboro, faces charges of statutory rape, statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a student by a teacher and indecent liberties with a child, a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office stated.
Smith was hired Jan. 11, 2016, and resigned effective June 24, 2019, according to Guilford County Schools.
The sheriff's office released no details about the allegations against Smith.
Smith's bail is set at $30,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.