A year after IFB Solutions fired a man over accusations that he sexually abused a 17-year-old boy with Down syndrome, Industries of the Blind in Greensboro hired him, an attorney for the boy said in court papers filed this month in Forsyth Superior Court.
That man, John Dorsey Caldwell, 52, of the 1400 block of Bragg Avenue in High Point, has been charged with two counts of felony crimes against nature and two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery. His case is pending in Forsyth District Court.
IFB Solutions, formerly Winston-Salem Industries for the Blind, was sued in Forsyth Superior Court in May. Andrew Fitzgerald, an attorney who represents the boy’s guardian ad litem, filed the lawsuit, which alleges that IFB Solutions failed to properly vet Caldwell, covered up the sexual abuse and didn’t notify the boy’s parents or the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools about the alleged abuse. The boy’s mother found out about the allegations from another IFB employee while she was shopping at a local Walmart store, according to the lawsuit. And even when the boy’s parents toured IFB’s facility, an executive didn’t tell them about the alleged abuse. The lawsuit said the officials who it claims oversaw and covered up the alleged abuse haven’t been fired.
Industries of the Blind in Greensboro and IFB Solutions are separate organizations, Laura Burrows, a spokeswoman for IFB Solutions, said Thursday. But both agencies have the same mission — employing people who are blind or visually impaired.
In court documents filed Oct. 15, Fitzgerald said IFB Solutions fired Caldwell on Nov. 7, 2017, days after a complaint about the alleged sexual abuse of the boy was filed. On Nov. 5, 2018, Industries of the Blind in Greensboro hired Caldwell. According to a checklist form for new hires, the Greensboro agency checked his references and did a background check.
Fitzgerald said that after WXII-TV aired a report about the allegations, he received a call from a former IFB employee telling him that Caldwell was working at the Greensboro agency. Fitzgerald said in court papers that it is possible that Industries of the Blind in Greensboro contacted IFB Solutions and that IFB Solutions didn’t say anything about Caldwell’s “potential danger.”
It’s also possible, Fitzgerald said, that IFB learned that Caldwell was working for the Greensboro agency and did not warn Industries of the Blind about Caldwell. It’s not likely that the Greensboro agency just didn’t check Caldwell’s references, Fitzgerald argues in court papers, or worse, that the agency did check his references, was warned by IFB and hired Caldwell anyway.
Fitzgerald also alleges that IFB’s statements to news organizations are inaccurate and misleading and fail to apologize for the alleged cover-up of the abuse.
Richard Oliver, a spokesman for Industries of the Blind in Greensboro, said agency officials have not seen the new court papers but don’t see any basis for a claim. According to Oliver and court documents, Caldwell is suspended without pay, pending the outcome of his criminal case.
Fitzgerald also alleges that the boy told human-resources officials at IFB about Caldwell’s conduct toward him in fall 2017 and IFB did nothing about it.
Burrows said in a new statement late Thursday that the company’s HR team “took immediate action that day.”
“The employee who was alleged to have been involved was immediately suspended and sent home within 30 minutes,” she said. “He was terminated and did not return to work. Our employee community includes hundreds of individuals who are blind, visually impaired or who have other disabilities. Their safety as well as the safety of individuals who visit our facilities is of utmost importance. We are disturbed by the allegations outlined in the lawsuit.”
Burrows declined to respond to specific allegations contained in the lawsuit.
IFB Solutions is portrayed in the lawsuit as an agency concerned less with what allegedly happened to the boy and more with how the allegations might affect its effort to keep a federal contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for making prescription eyewear.
“IFB was aware that publicity such as the revelation that a recidivist pervert was allowed to sexually assault a disabled minor at IFB would harm its chances of retaining its business with the Department,” Fitzgerald wrote in the proposed amended complaint. “As such, IFB covered up the abuse.”
Fitzgerald alleges in court papers that Caldwell had a history of sexual misconduct, including performing sexual acts on other employees in the bathroom. Caldwell also was cited for wandering into areas he was not supposed to go and for wearing an inappropriate shirt but was not terminated for those actions, the court papers said.
Caldwell was also charged with second-degree sex offense in Guilford County. He pleaded to a reduced charge of assault on a female.
Caldwell is scheduled to appear Oct. 31 in Forsyth District Court on the allegations of sexually abusing the boy. A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for Oct. 28.
