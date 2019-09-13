The incident occurred at Center of Progressive Strides, a home for troubled teenagers in northeast Greensboro that was founded in 2006 by Hinson and Kevin Chandler, a former Greensboro police sergeant.

The city abruptly announced his retirement Thursday in a three-paragraph news release. It was an understated and unceremonious end to what had sometimes been a colorful, and controversial, career.

“The city thanks Deputy Chief Hinson for his years of service and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” the city said in a news release.

Timeline

1999: Richard Vernell Heath has his driver's license revoked.

2014: Heath is charged with stalking a person who accused him of sexually assaulting him or her as a child.

2017: Heath is accused of touching a 10-year-old boy and masturbating in front of him in a bathroom at a public library.

2018: Police find Heath, but the stalking victim has moved away and the boy from the library is too traumatized to proceed with prosecution.

2019

May 17: Teen is allegedly sexual assaulted in Heath's vehicle.

May 19

9 p.m: Heath allegedly forces the teen to perform oral sex.

Between 9 p.m.-midnight: Teen tells mother and uncle what happened.

May 20

12:04 a.m: Teen's mother calls the group home to report assaults.

12:27 a.m: Group home staffer calls Deputy Chief James Hinson about allegations.

3 a.m: Kevin Chandler wakes up to text messages about allegations.

8 a.m.-3 p.m: Mother meets with group home staff.

8 p.m.: CPS visits the group home after anonymous call. Chandler returns to the group home and confirms the allegations had been reported to group home staff.

May 28: Greensboro Police learns about the allegations.

June 14: Investigator learns that Deputy Chief James Hinson is the owner of the group home.

June 24: Forensic interview with teenager, Police hand over the investigation to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

July 15: Guilford County District Attorney's Office is notified of investigation.

July 31:The Division of Health Service Regulation releases report.

Sept. 9: After two weeks looking for Heath, investigators take out charges on him.

Sept. 10: Heath arrested and put in the Guilford County jail with a $35,000 bail, below the state guidelines.

Sept. 11: Judge Bill Davis raises Heath's bail to $75,000.

Sept. 12: City of Greensboro announces Hinson will retire, effective today.